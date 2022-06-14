Jetcoin Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $111,910.94 and $34,462.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

