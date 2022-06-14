JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCDXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($21.88) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.33) to €16.90 ($17.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

