iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,453,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after buying an additional 632,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after buying an additional 274,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,960,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,020,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

