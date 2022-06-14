iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 53.0% in May

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 330.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

