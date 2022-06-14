iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 404.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

STIP traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

