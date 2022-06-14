IOST Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $245.38 million and $31.11 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,450.58 or 0.99948000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00131789 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

