Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.60

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 51722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($80.16) to GBX 6,236 ($75.69) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,080 ($73.80) in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($77.68) to GBX 6,000 ($72.82) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,105.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

