Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LINK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

