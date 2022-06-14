Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

ICE opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

