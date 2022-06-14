Insider Buying: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) insider Henry Ji bought 10,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,065,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,129.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 7,015,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.
SRNE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.