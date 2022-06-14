Insider Buying: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) insider Henry Ji bought 10,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,065,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,129.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 7,015,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

SRNE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,886 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

