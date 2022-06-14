Insider Buying: Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) CFO Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Craig Webster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of Microvast stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.