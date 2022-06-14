Insider Buying: Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) CFO Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of Microvast stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

