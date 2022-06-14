Insider Buying: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Stewart R. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.91. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 211.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

