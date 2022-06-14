Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,622,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 205,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,648. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

