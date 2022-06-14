Innealta Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. 82,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,039. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

