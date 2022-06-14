Impala Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the period. Hess comprises approximately 2.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $33,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,443 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.98. 55,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

