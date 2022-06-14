Impala Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Impala Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,963,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,150,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,428,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SONY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

