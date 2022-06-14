Impala Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Masonite International comprises about 1.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Masonite International worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,240. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

