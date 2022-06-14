Impala Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,889. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

