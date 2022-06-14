Impala Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 412,710 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 6.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $84,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. 106,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,624,025. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

