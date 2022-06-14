Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

