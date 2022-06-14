Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $326,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

