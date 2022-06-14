Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 10,020 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

