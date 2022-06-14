Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.