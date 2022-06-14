Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

