Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $688,000 Stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.29% of The Mexico Fund worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $18,744,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 14,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

