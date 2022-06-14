Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.70. 8,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

