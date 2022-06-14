Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237,463 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

