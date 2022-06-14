Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR) Plans Dividend of $4.80

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey Creamery’s previous dividend of $4.60.
Shares of Hershey Creamery stock opened at $3,320.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,317.20. Hershey Creamery has a 12 month low of $3,100.00 and a 12 month high of $3,320.00.
Hershey Creamery Company Profile (Get Rating)
