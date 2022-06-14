Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (HRCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Hershey Creamery’s previous dividend of $4.60.
OTC HRCR opened at $3,320.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,317.20. Hershey Creamery has a 1 year low of $3,100.00 and a 1 year high of $3,320.00.
Hershey Creamery Company Profile (Get Rating)
