Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 42,866 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,866 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

