Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. 313,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,002,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

