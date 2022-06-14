Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Graham comprises approximately 3.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $188,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,888,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Graham by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $568.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $675.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

