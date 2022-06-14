Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 45,398 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 325,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,939. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

