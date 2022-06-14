General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

