Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

GRMN traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 905,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,004. Garmin has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,409,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Garmin by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

