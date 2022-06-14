Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
GRMN traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 905,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,004. Garmin has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,409,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Garmin by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
