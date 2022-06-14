G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

GIII stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,514. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

