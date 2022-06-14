Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.0829 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $490,008.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00389989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00511119 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

