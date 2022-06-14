Frax Share Achieves Market Cap of $73.35 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $73.35 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00021084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00442385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.90 or 1.64585439 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

