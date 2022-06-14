Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Shares Sold by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forum Merger IV by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 153,334 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 677,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 350.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

