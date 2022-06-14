Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal Buys 10,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CFO Marco Fregenal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,633.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Marco Fregenal bought 20,000 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 108,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,731. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fathom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fathom by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.