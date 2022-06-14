Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 563.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Fastenal by 33.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,195.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 10,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

