Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.23

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.23 and last traded at $80.74, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

