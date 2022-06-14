Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 55.6% in May

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

EQNR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 4,578,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

