Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $184,213.00

Egretia (EGT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Egretia coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $184,213.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Egretia

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

