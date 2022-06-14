DT Midstream, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

