DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director William Wai Leung Wu Acquires 72,600 Shares

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director William Wai Leung Wu bought 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Wai Leung Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSS alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, William Wai Leung Wu purchased 16,749 shares of DSS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,532.11.

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 116,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,378. DSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DSS by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSS by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About DSS (Get Rating)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.