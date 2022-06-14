DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director William Wai Leung Wu Acquires 72,600 Shares

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director William Wai Leung Wu bought 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Wai Leung Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, William Wai Leung Wu purchased 16,749 shares of DSS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,532.11.
Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 116,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,378. DSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About DSS (Get Rating)
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSS (DSS)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.