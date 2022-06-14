Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 455,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,055. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

