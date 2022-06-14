Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 4.28% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $81,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,570. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

