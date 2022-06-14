DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 164,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of DALN stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. DallasNews has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in DallasNews by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

