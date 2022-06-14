Cyclub (CYCLUB) Tops One Day Volume of $408,134.00

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $408,134.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00437223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

